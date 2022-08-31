Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $99.21 in the most recent trading day, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) closed at 98.30, down -0.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178085 shares were traded. ED reached its highest trading level at $99.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.91.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ED by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $94.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares for $99.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,922 led to the insider holds 18,307 shares of the business.

Shannon Nancy bought 4 shares of ED for $444 on Jul 31. The SVP Utility Shared Services now owns 193 shares after completing the transaction at $99.27 per share. On Jul 31, another insider, Sanchez Robert, who serves as the President & CEO, O&R of the company, bought 23 shares for $99.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,311 and bolstered with 9,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ED has reached a high of $101.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 354.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ED as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 7.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ED’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.06, compared to 3.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 68.30% for ED, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 1989 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.84, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.72B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.