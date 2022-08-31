ENPH (Enphase Energy Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at 285.77 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $284.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3427803 shares were traded. ENPH reached its highest trading level at $296.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enphase Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $292.

On July 28, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $174 to $281.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when RANHOFF DAVID A sold 5,369 shares for $293.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,573,301 led to the insider holds 92,902 shares of the business.

Yang Mandy sold 1,687 shares of ENPH for $494,216 on Aug 10. The VP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 107,149 shares after completing the transaction at $292.96 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, MORA RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,825 shares for $297.33 each. As a result, the insider received 839,964 and left with 1,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 201.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $308.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENPH has traded an average of 3.16M shares per day and 2.41M over the past ten days. A total of 135.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.72M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.31 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $604.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $629.18M to a low estimate of $524.06M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $351.52M, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $650.29M, an increase of 57.60% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $695M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.02M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.