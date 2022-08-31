EQH (Equitable Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $30.27 in the most recent trading day, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed at 29.97, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1445973 shares were traded. EQH reached its highest trading level at $30.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Eckert William James IV sold 6,000 shares for $31.81 per share. The transaction valued at 190,861 led to the insider holds 23,723 shares of the business.

Lane Nick sold 25,724 shares of EQH for $794,674 on Aug 15. The () now owns 96,394 shares after completing the transaction at $30.89 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HURD JEFFREY J, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 480,162 and left with 80,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 378.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.02M. Shares short for EQH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 7.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.35. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.26B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.62B, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.51B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.