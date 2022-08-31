How is NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed at 154.68 in the last session, down -2.11% from day before closing price of $158.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52910283 shares were traded. NVDA reached its highest trading level at $160.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $180 from $210 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $260 to $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when STEVENS MARK A sold 113,800 shares for $158.10 per share. The transaction valued at 17,991,780 led to the insider holds 2,482,693 shares of the business.

STEVENS MARK A sold 113,850 shares of NVDA for $17,991,658 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 2,596,493 shares after completing the transaction at $158.03 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Shoquist Debora, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 23,644 shares for $188.23 each. As a result, the insider received 4,450,583 and left with 186,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $346.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 224.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVDA traded on average about 51.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 51.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.51B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.40B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.60, compared to 31.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVDA is 0.16, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.21. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.78 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 35 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.2B to a low estimate of $7.88B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.33B, an estimated increase of 28.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.91B, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50B and the low estimate is $33.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.