I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

After closing at $44.64 in the most recent trading day, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at 44.87, up 0.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1720873 shares were traded. ALK reached its highest trading level at $45.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $58 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when HARRISON ANDREW R sold 2,267 shares for $44.13 per share. The transaction valued at 100,037 led to the insider holds 14,152 shares of the business.

TACKETT SHANE R sold 2,000 shares of ALK for $93,940 on Jun 09. The EVP AND CFO now owns 9,966 shares after completing the transaction at $46.97 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, TACKETT SHANE R, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $58.84 each. As a result, the insider received 117,690 and left with 11,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $63.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.83 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $5.46, with 10 analysts recommending between $7 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 44.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $44.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.96B, up 60.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.98B and the low estimate is $8.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.