I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Edison International (EIX).

After closing at $69.65 in the most recent trading day, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) closed at 68.82, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086260 shares were traded. EIX reached its highest trading level at $69.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $73.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when CHANG VANESSA C L bought 111 shares for $69.30 per share. The transaction valued at 7,692 led to the insider holds 6,178 shares of the business.

CHANG VANESSA C L bought 155 shares of EIX for $10,413 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 6,011 shares after completing the transaction at $67.18 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, CHANG VANESSA C L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200 shares for $66.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,234 and bolstered with 5,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Edison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIX has reached a high of $73.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 381.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.99M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 4.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EIX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 204.60% for EIX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.74 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.16 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.9B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.64B and the low estimate is $14.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.