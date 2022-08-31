I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

After closing at $129.60 in the most recent trading day, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) closed at 126.47, down -2.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1935901 shares were traded. EA reached its highest trading level at $129.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, MoffettNathanson on June 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $147 from $141 previously.

On May 11, 2022, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $151 to $141.

On April 22, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $157.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $157 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Schatz Jacob J. sold 6,816 shares for $132.52 per share. The transaction valued at 903,258 led to the insider holds 17,251 shares of the business.

Ubinas Luis A sold 1,870 shares of EA for $245,113 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $131.08 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Moss Kenneth A, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 30,713 shares for $131.28 each. As a result, the insider received 4,032,150 and left with 249,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Electronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EA has reached a high of $147.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 279.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.17, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.10% for EA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.55 and $6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.2. EPS for the following year is $8.09, with 30 analysts recommending between $9.88 and $7.24.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Electronic Arts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.5B and the low estimate is $8.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.