I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Histogen Inc. (HSTO).

After closing at $2.06 in the most recent trading day, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) closed at 2.22, up 7.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713704 shares were traded. HSTO reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HSTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSTO has reached a high of $18.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7541.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 842.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01M. Insiders hold about 5.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HSTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 323.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 139.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.97% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.4 and a low estimate of $-2, while EPS last year was $-2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.8, with high estimates of $-1.4 and low estimates of $-2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.6 and $-6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.1. EPS for the following year is $-6.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $-4.6 and $-7.8.