I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Moderna Inc. (MRNA).

The price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed at 135.93 in the last session, down -0.97% from day before closing price of $137.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3584226 shares were traded. MRNA reached its highest trading level at $138.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $175.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Hoge Stephen sold 1,119 shares for $135.81 per share. The transaction valued at 151,974 led to the insider holds 1,625,800 shares of the business.

Andres Juan sold 839 shares of MRNA for $113,947 on Aug 29. The now owns 11,566 shares after completing the transaction at $135.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Bancel Stephane, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $140.27 each. As a result, the insider received 5,610,890 and left with 5,411,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $464.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRNA traded on average about 4.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 396.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.82M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $6.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.14, with high estimates of $13.09 and low estimates of $4.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.59 and $22.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.78. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.24 and $-4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.35B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of $-6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.87B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.