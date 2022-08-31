I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

The price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at 68.97 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $69.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8194962 shares were traded. ON reached its highest trading level at $70.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $65.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 341,250 led to the insider holds 162,791 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 2,813 shares of ON for $196,910 on Aug 12. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 167,341 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, El-Khoury Hassane, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $56.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,123,322 and left with 261,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ON traded on average about 9.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 434.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 17.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.