In spite of Credit Suisse Group AG’s (NYSE:CS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed at 5.23 down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13393550 shares were traded. CS reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CS has traded an average of 14.85M shares per day and 11.46M over the past ten days. A total of 2.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.59B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.54M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 13.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CS is 0.10, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.