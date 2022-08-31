In spite of DoorDash Inc.’s (NYSE:DASH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, DoorDash Inc.’s stock clocked out at 61.42, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $60.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3693089 shares were traded. DASH reached its highest trading level at $62.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 24, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on May 24, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Adarkar Prabir sold 62,051 shares for $63.76 per share. The transaction valued at 3,956,677 led to the insider holds 787,128 shares of the business.

Payne Christopher D sold 16,443 shares of DASH for $1,049,575 on Aug 22. The President and COO now owns 370,890 shares after completing the transaction at $63.83 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Lee Gordon S, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,809 shares for $63.80 each. As a result, the insider received 370,610 and left with 100,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $257.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DASH traded 5.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 363.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 355.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 15.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.6. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-2.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $1.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.