In spite of Oscar Health Inc.’s (NYSE:OSCR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Oscar Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.82, down -2.29% from its previous closing price of $6.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206253 shares were traded. OSCR reached its highest trading level at $7.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $6 previously.

On May 26, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $6.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Quane Alessandrea C. sold 11,300 shares for $5.01 per share. The transaction valued at 56,657 led to the insider holds 131,018 shares of the business.

Blackley Richard Scott sold 19,546 shares of OSCR for $98,002 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 264,307 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Weaver Dennis, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 1,548 shares for $4.69 each. As a result, the insider received 7,255 and left with 17,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $18.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSCR traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.86M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 8.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.7, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.16 and $-2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.29 and $-1.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $960.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $993.25M to a low estimate of $916.54M. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $529.28M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.9M, an increase of 129.30% over than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $895.66M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 120.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.