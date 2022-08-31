In the case of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), what’s next?

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) closed the day trading at 71.59 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $72.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1638618 shares were traded. BPMC reached its highest trading level at $73.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BPMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On June 27, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $40.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Durso-Bumpus Debra sold 5,000 shares for $75.11 per share. The transaction valued at 375,550 led to the insider holds 40,836 shares of the business.

Albers Jeffrey W. sold 8,410 shares of BPMC for $593,202 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 183,243 shares after completing the transaction at $70.54 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Albers Jeffrey W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,590 shares for $70.02 each. As a result, the insider received 111,332 and left with 183,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPMC has reached a high of $117.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BPMC traded about 988.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BPMC traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 59.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.31M. Shares short for BPMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-2.07 and a low estimate of $-2.46, while EPS last year was $-1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.23, with high estimates of $-1.9 and low estimates of $-2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.92 and $-9.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-8.48. EPS for the following year is $-7.11, with 16 analysts recommending between $-4.42 and $-9.17.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $37.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.69M to a low estimate of $33M. As of the current estimate, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.16M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.2M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BPMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $216.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $182.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.08M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533.5M and the low estimate is $221.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.