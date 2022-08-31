In the case of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE), what’s next?

The closing price of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) was 57.54 for the day, down -3.70% from the previous closing price of $59.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335734 shares were traded. NFE reached its highest trading level at $59.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 300,000 shares for $45.28 per share. The transaction valued at 13,583,304 led to the insider holds 32,459,846 shares of the business.

NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 19,943 shares of NFE for $828,363 on Apr 07. The 10% Owner now owns 32,759,846 shares after completing the transaction at $41.54 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 280,057 shares for $41.62 each. As a result, the insider received 11,655,972 and left with 32,779,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.43.

Shares Statistics:

NFE traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 998.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.95M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.41M to a low estimate of $654.41M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.84M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.12M, an increase of 80.40% less than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661.12M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.