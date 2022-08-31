In What Direction Will BlackBerry Limited’s (NYSE:BB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) was 6.04 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4983356 shares were traded. BB reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Sell to Hold on August 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when ERIKSSON MATTIAS sold 12,391 shares for $5.55 per share. The transaction valued at 68,770 led to the insider holds 26,672 shares of the business.

Dickman Marjorie sold 68,519 shares of BB for $390,558 on May 13. The Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Apr 02, another insider, Dickman Marjorie, who serves as the Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of the company, sold 16,194 shares for $6.90 each. As a result, the insider received 111,739 and left with 68,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $12.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.10.

Shares Statistics:

BB traded an average of 7.19M shares per day over the past three months and 4.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 576.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 566.98M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 36.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $711M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $919M, down -20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $757.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.