In What Direction Will Okta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) was 91.16 for the day, up 1.51% from the previous closing price of $89.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1883333 shares were traded. OKTA reached its highest trading level at $93.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OKTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 288.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $94.Bernstein initiated its Mkt Perform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $94 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 200 shares for $99.14 per share. The transaction valued at 19,828 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 100 shares of OKTA for $9,916 on Jun 27. The now owns 16,561 shares after completing the transaction at $99.16 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Tighe Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,913 shares for $79.97 each. As a result, the insider received 472,883 and left with 31,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $276.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.80.

Shares Statistics:

OKTA traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 6.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 25 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.