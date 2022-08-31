IN8bio Inc. (INAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) closed the day trading at 2.76 up 39.39% from the previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72696564 shares were traded. INAB reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAIRBAIRN EMILY bought 789,473 shares for $1.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,499,999 led to the insider holds 4,111,958 shares of the business.

Ho William Tai-Wei bought 26,315 shares of INAB for $49,998 on Aug 16. The President, CEO and CFO now owns 2,315,745 shares after completing the transaction at $1.90 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Rochlin Kate, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 5,263 shares for $1.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 5,263 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INAB has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2109, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5593.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INAB traded about 72.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INAB traded about 7.7M shares per day. A total of 18.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.17M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 13.43k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.94 and $-1.05.