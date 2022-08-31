Invest in Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) closed at 65.95 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $66.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299941 shares were traded. NARI reached its highest trading level at $67.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NARI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hill, Mitch C. sold 7,500 shares for $82.30 per share. The transaction valued at 617,274 led to the insider holds 78,899 shares of the business.

MILDER DONALD B sold 7,000 shares of NARI for $565,492 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 3,206,614 shares after completing the transaction at $80.78 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, MILDER DONALD B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $80.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,689,209 and left with 3,423,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NARI traded on average about 585.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.18, compared to 3.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $87.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.9M to a low estimate of $86.1M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.45M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.98M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.23M and the low estimate is $430.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.