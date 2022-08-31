Invest in PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $125.94 in the most recent trading day, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed at 127.78, up 1.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215875 shares were traded. PPG reached its highest trading level at $129.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 31, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $115.

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Liebert Rebecca B. sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 per share. The transaction valued at 3,908,273 led to the insider holds 24,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $177.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.13, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.48 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.03. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 26 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.8B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.01B and the low estimate is $17.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.