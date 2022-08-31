Invest in Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) closed at 12.76 in the last session, down -7.54% from day before closing price of $13.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158076 shares were traded. TH reached its highest trading level at $13.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Kelley John Travis bought 3,400 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,434 led to the insider holds 16,091 shares of the business.

Schrenk Troy C. sold 21,000 shares of TH for $126,000 on Mar 15. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,383 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Archer James B., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 35,676 shares for $5.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,786 and bolstered with 1,222,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $15.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TH traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.46M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 12.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.1M to a low estimate of $104.2M. As of the current estimate, Target Hospitality Corp.’s year-ago sales were $74.99M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $516.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 74.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $670.6M and the low estimate is $577.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.