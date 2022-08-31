Investing in On Holding AG (ONON) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, On Holding AG’s stock clocked out at 20.62, down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $20.76. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964743 shares were traded. ONON reached its highest trading level at $21.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ONON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On May 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $16.

On April 19, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on April 19, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONON traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 316.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.68M. Insiders hold about 37.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.04M, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.