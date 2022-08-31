Investing in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) closed at 13.82 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $13.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1863205 shares were traded. TAK reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $24 from $21 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 51.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAK has traded an average of 2.49M shares per day and 2.02M over the past ten days. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TAK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 4.06M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TAK is 1.13, from 180.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,307.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.35.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.