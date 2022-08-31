Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock clocked out at 11.75, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $11.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1505403 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $18 from $29 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Vertical Research Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Fallon David Joseph bought 13,000 shares for $13.47 per share. The transaction valued at 175,110 led to the insider holds 220,679 shares of the business.

Johnson Patrick R. bought 15,000 shares of VRT for $185,850 on Mar 16. The ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions now owns 167,912 shares after completing the transaction at $12.39 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Johnson Patrick R., who serves as the EVP-Integrated Rack Systems of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 115,000 and bolstered with 152,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $28.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRT traded 4.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 7.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, VRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.12B and the low estimate is $5.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.