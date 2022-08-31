Is Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at 23.10 in the last session, down -2.82% from day before closing price of $23.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179737 shares were traded. YOU reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YOU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.

On July 26, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on July 26, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Cornick Kenneth L. sold 5,460 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 163,909 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Alclear Investments II, LLC sold 5,460 shares of YOU for $163,909 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.02 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Alclear Investments II, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 77,291 shares for $30.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,321,822 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $54.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YOU traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 909.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.17% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.59, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 52.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $-0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $100.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.8M to a low estimate of $99M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.18M, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.02M, an increase of 52.50% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $399.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $507.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $539.1M and the low estimate is $491.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.