Is this a Prime Time To acquire Boxed Inc. (BOXD) stock

The price of Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) closed at 1.03 in the last session, down -9.65% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1929829 shares were traded. BOXD reached its highest trading level at $1.1450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOXD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $12 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when LIU DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 33,284 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Huang Chieh E. bought 10,000 shares of BOXD for $16,492 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,305,813 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Pearson Andrew C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $1.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,346 and bolstered with 565,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXD has reached a high of $17.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7012.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOXD traded on average about 9.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 2.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.31, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.48 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.6. EPS for the following year is $-1.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $220M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.27M, up 27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.6M and the low estimate is $310.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.