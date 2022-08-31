Is this a Prime Time To acquire Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock

After closing at $18.28 in the most recent trading day, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed at 18.04, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2458486 shares were traded. FLEX reached its highest trading level at $18.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Cross Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when OFFER DAVID SCOTT sold 6,655 shares for $14.59 per share. The transaction valued at 97,085 led to the insider holds 262,920 shares of the business.

Hartung Michael P sold 31,602 shares of FLEX for $455,264 on Jun 16. The Group President now owns 188,003 shares after completing the transaction at $14.41 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Advaithi Revathi, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 417,739 shares for $14.41 each. As a result, the insider received 6,019,481 and left with 1,472,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $19.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 458.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.40M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 8.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.96B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.48B and the low estimate is $29.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.