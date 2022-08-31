Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stock

The price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at 17.76 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $17.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7837253 shares were traded. JWN reached its highest trading level at $18.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 328,792 led to the insider holds 93,471 shares of the business.

BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of JWN for $322,713 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 106,804 shares after completing the transaction at $24.20 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,334 shares for $28.74 each. As a result, the insider received 383,222 and left with 120,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $36.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JWN traded on average about 5.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.78M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 21.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JWN is 0.76, which was 0.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.66B and the low estimate is $15.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.