Is this a Prime Time To acquire SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) stock

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at 275.50 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $279.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006240 shares were traded. SEDG reached its highest trading level at $287.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $389.

On June 02, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $334.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Adest Meir sold 7,722 shares for $312.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,415,653 led to the insider holds 168,335 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 6,252 shares of SEDG for $2,007,410 on Jul 27. The VP, Core Technologies now owns 176,057 shares after completing the transaction at $321.08 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the VP, Core Technologies of the company, sold 1,352 shares for $300.68 each. As a result, the insider received 406,519 and left with 182,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $389.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 297.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 286.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 982.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 774.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.69 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $9.77, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $725.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.3M to a low estimate of $633.75M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $455.49M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.27M, an increase of 54.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.48M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.