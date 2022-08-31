It’s a good day to be an Altria Group Inc. (MO) shareholder

In the latest session, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) closed at 45.12 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $45.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7930721 shares were traded. MO reached its highest trading level at $45.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altria Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $36 from $53 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $43.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MO has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MO has traded an average of 10.52M shares per day and 6.15M over the past ten days. A total of 1.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.80B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 17.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MO is 3.60, from 3.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.54. The current Payout Ratio is 370.30% for MO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.95 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.08, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.32 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.11B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.87B and the low estimate is $20.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.