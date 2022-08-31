It’s a good day to be an XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shareholder

As of close of business last night, XPeng Inc.’s stock clocked out at 18.26, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $18.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14428304 shares were traded. XPEV reached its highest trading level at $18.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $30 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Nomura Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64.60 to $36.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $56.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEV traded 11.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 854.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.64M. Insiders hold about 6.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 19.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 22 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-1.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, XPeng Inc.’s year-ago sales were $533.87M, an estimated increase of 97.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 72.30% less than the figure of $97.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 95.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.71B and the low estimate is $8.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.