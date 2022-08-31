It’s an appealing income play to consider Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

The price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at 86.94 in the last session, down -1.75% from day before closing price of $88.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68720671 shares were traded. AMD reached its highest trading level at $90.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $115 from $100 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $120.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $97 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares for $92.39 per share. The transaction valued at 277,170 led to the insider holds 161,232 shares of the business.

Su Lisa T sold 125,000 shares of AMD for $12,502,500 on Aug 18. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 2,926,985 shares after completing the transaction at $100.02 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Norrod Forrest Eugene, who serves as the SVP & GM DESG of the company, sold 824 shares for $99.31 each. As a result, the insider received 81,831 and left with 276,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $164.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMD traded on average about 86.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.94M with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 41.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 32 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.71B to a low estimate of $6.5B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.85B, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2B and the low estimate is $26.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.