It’s an appealing income play to consider Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

After closing at $24.72 in the most recent trading day, Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) closed at 24.57, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2413758 shares were traded. CHNG reached its highest trading level at $24.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 86.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Rareshide Paul sold 4,579 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 94,329 led to the insider holds 29,362 shares of the business.

Martin Steven B. sold 8,857 shares of CHNG for $189,102 on Nov 11. The EVP, Enterprise Technology now owns 262,168 shares after completing the transaction at $21.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHNG has reached a high of $25.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.82M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.33, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $888.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $897.2M to a low estimate of $881.3M. As of the current estimate, Change Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $858.48M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.47M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $866M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $844M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.