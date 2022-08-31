It’s an appealing income play to consider The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

After closing at $71.94 in the most recent trading day, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at 72.50, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6923843 shares were traded. SCHW reached its highest trading level at $72.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCHW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $68 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Craig Jonathan M. sold 8,032 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 602,414 led to the insider holds 4,019 shares of the business.

Schwab Charles R. sold 135,300 shares of SCHW for $9,393,635 on Jul 29. The Co-Chairman now owns 69,613,930 shares after completing the transaction at $69.43 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Schwab Charles R., who serves as the Co-Chairman of the company, sold 149,600 shares for $65.36 each. As a result, the insider received 9,778,559 and left with 69,749,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $96.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.90B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.70B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 17.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCHW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.52B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.79B and the low estimate is $21.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.