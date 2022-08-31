It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) stock

The closing price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was 11.29 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $11.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4098665 shares were traded. FOLD reached its highest trading level at $11.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $16.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Crowley John F sold 10,468 shares for $12.28 per share. The transaction valued at 128,585 led to the insider holds 878,711 shares of the business.

Rosenberg Ellen sold 11,123 shares of FOLD for $111,472 on Aug 01. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 280,707 shares after completing the transaction at $10.02 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 11,346 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 113,029 and left with 889,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.73.

Shares Statistics:

FOLD traded an average of 3.33M shares per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.86M. Shares short for FOLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 29.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.67 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.88. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.33M to a low estimate of $81.22M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.39M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.7M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $367.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $431.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.