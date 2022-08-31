It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) stock

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) closed the day trading at 27.04 up 12.06% from the previous closing price of $24.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4573616 shares were traded. AVID reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.49.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVID, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 06, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when CORDINER TOM J. A. sold 9,923 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 254,343 led to the insider holds 229,016 shares of the business.

Asmar Christian bought 250,000 shares of AVID for $6,181,250 on May 16. The Director now owns 7,131,793 shares after completing the transaction at $24.73 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Gayron Kenneth L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $28.89 each. As a result, the insider received 158,895 and left with 260,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVID has reached a high of $37.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVID traded about 275.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVID traded about 779.4k shares per day. A total of 44.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.11M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AVID as of Jul 14, 2022 were 971.99k with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $432M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.94M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484M and the low estimate is $467M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.