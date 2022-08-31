It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) stock

The closing price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) was 14.12 for the day, down -8.79% from the previous closing price of $15.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137497 shares were traded. LPG reached its highest trading level at $15.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 27, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Coleman Thomas Jason sold 35,000 shares for $15.43 per share. The transaction valued at 540,050 led to the insider holds 2,325,000 shares of the business.

Coleman Thomas Jason sold 65,000 shares of LPG for $989,950 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 2,360,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.23 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Coleman Thomas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $15.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,539,000 and left with 2,425,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $17.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

LPG traded an average of 620.57K shares per day over the past three months and 565.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.63M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.61% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, LPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 10.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 62.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.39M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $62.95M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.22M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.47M and the low estimate is $198M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.