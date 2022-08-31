It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed the day trading at 59.00 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $59.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1555080 shares were traded. QSR reached its highest trading level at $59.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QSR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $58.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Siddiqui Sami A. sold 5,000 shares for $56.45 per share. The transaction valued at 282,250 led to the insider holds 147,821 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Sami A. sold 14,600 shares of QSR for $803,000 on Feb 24. The Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas now owns 152,821 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Granat Jill, who serves as the of the company, sold 7,869 shares for $58.62 each. As a result, the insider received 461,280 and left with 320,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $65.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QSR traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QSR traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 308.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.27M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 12.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

QSR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.16, up from 2.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.13 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.96B and the low estimate is $5.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.