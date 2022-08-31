ONEM (1Life Healthcare Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $17.31 in the most recent trading day, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) closed at 17.32, up 0.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1875741 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Agarwal Vikas sold 394 shares for $17.14 per share. The transaction valued at 6,753 led to the insider holds 5,851 shares of the business.

Kennedy David P sold 2,778 shares of ONEM for $68,673 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 250,779 shares after completing the transaction at $24.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONEM has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ONEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 15.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.54, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $-0.42 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.75 and $-2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $-1.09 and $-2.14.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $264.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $269.3M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.67M, an estimated increase of 128.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.18M, an increase of 118.10% less than the figure of $128.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.32M, up 72.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.