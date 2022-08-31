PSTG (Pure Storage Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) closed at 29.49 down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3502012 shares were traded. PSTG reached its highest trading level at $30.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pure Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $27.

On April 05, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $36.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 05, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Singh Ajay sold 36,338 shares for $34.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,249,591 led to the insider holds 378,654 shares of the business.

Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 11,564 shares of PSTG for $407,048 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 58,988 shares after completing the transaction at $35.20 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Krysler P. Kevan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,444 shares for $32.80 each. As a result, the insider received 867,268 and left with 464,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $36.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSTG has traded an average of 3.34M shares per day and 3.06M over the past ten days. A total of 295.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.05M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.98, compared to 18.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.58% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.