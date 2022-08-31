The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $3.52 in the most recent trading day, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at 3.63, up 3.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202905 shares were traded. HNST reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HNST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Rexing Rick sold 4,143 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 15,288 led to the insider holds 350,040 shares of the business.

Vlahos Nikolaos A sold 16,804 shares of HNST for $62,847 on Aug 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,264,054 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Warren Jessica, who serves as the Chief Creative Officer of the company, sold 7,403 shares for $3.74 each. As a result, the insider received 27,687 and left with 606,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $11.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1462.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.64M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.3. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.08 and $-0.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $76.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $75.35M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s year-ago sales were $78.81M, an estimated decrease of -3.20% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.07M and the low estimate is $336M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.