The name 2U Inc. (TWOU) should be kept on your radar

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341500 shares were traded. TWOU reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TWOU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3034.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Paucek Christopher J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,040 shares for $9.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,026 and bolstered with 603,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $37.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TWOU traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 979k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.