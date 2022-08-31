The name Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) closed at 9.36 down -6.77% from its previous closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2043255 shares were traded. AGRO reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adecoagro S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adecoagro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGRO has traded an average of 770.08K shares per day and 660.36k over the past ten days. A total of 110.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.46M. Shares short for AGRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $993M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.