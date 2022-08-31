The name Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) closed at 0.47 up 15.50% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0711 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5846437 shares were traded. YVR reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4015.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6909.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YVR has traded an average of 147.98K shares per day and 643.71k over the past ten days. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.05M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 474.44k with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 364.8k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.