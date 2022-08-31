The name SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.54, down -5.46% from its previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132831 shares were traded. SILV reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SILV’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SILV traded 762.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 765.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.83M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.68, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.04 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $273.85M and the low estimate is $273.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,168.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.