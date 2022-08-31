The Number Game: Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), a Chinese e-commerce platform, revealed its second-quarter results earlier this week. The results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations since the prices at the trading on August 29 increased by more than 14%. On August 30, a share of PDD was worth $66.50 in trade.

Pinduoduo’s sales increased 36% year on year to $4.69 billion in the second quarter, above Wall Street analysts’ expectations by more than a billion dollars. According to their estimations, the Internet platform’s income should have been around $3.5 billion.

PDD being China’s largest online agriculture marketplace contributed to the quarter’s growth. The firm accomplished this by waiving commissions for agricultural goods sellers. As a consequence, Pinduoduo beat competitors like Alibaba and JD.com in the second quarter, when both posted minimal growth.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s operational profit was also higher than predicted. Last quarter, the firm managed to keep its sales and marketing expenditures under control, allowing it to more than treble its operating profits to $1.58 billion. Earnings per share climbed 165% to $1.13, while Wall Street expected only $0.39 per share.

Pinduoduo’s management has not yet issued estimates for future periods, although the firm has said that it would continue to invest in sectors such as agriculture and R&D.

The news that the US and China are close to reaching an agreement that would prevent Chinese stocks from being delisted from US markets boosted Pinduoduo’s shares even further. This is also good news for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), which intends to grow abroad.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are up 14.07% year to date (YTD) and are up 0.70% or $0.46 in the most recent trading session. The stock’s trailing 12-month performance, on the other hand, is roughly -29.99% lower. The stock is up 30.44% in the last six months and 32.08% in the last three months. When we look at the shorter timeframe, the week performance is up 31.66% and the month performance is up 39.44%.