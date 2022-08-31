There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) can be one of them

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) closed the day trading at 123.81 down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $123.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000062 shares were traded. DLR reached its highest trading level at $125.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $160 from $151 previously.

On June 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $144.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Corey Dyer sold 6,253 shares for $132.40 per share. The transaction valued at 827,897 led to the insider holds 11,689 shares of the business.

Corey Dyer sold 2,504 shares of DLR for $343,724 on Jun 24. The EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $137.27 per share. On May 27, another insider, RUBERG DAVID C, who serves as the EVP, STRATEGIC ADVISOR of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $139.68 each. As a result, the insider received 3,492,000 and left with 175,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLR has reached a high of $178.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLR traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLR traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 284.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 284.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.88, compared to 9.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

DLR’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.88, up from 4.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $1.15B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.44B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.