There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) can be one of them

The closing price of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) was 3.61 for the day, down -15.85% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.6800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062057 shares were traded. JNCE reached its highest trading level at $3.8499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2012.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JNCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Trehu Elizabeth sold 5,378 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 35,764 led to the insider holds 85,202 shares of the business.

MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ sold 23,924 shares of JNCE for $159,095 on Jan 10. The CEO and President now owns 185,577 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Cole Hugh M, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 6,205 shares for $6.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,263 and left with 64,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNCE has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6812, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8637.

Shares Statistics:

JNCE traded an average of 270.17K shares per day over the past three months and 267.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JNCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.02, compared to 2.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.73, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.47. EPS for the following year is $-2.34, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.38 and $-3.27.