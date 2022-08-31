There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Target Corporation (TGT) can be one of them

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed the day trading at 160.78 up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $158.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3231743 shares were traded. TGT reached its highest trading level at $161.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $165 from $150 previously.

On August 18, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $231 to $223.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $190 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,226 shares for $173.80 per share. The transaction valued at 213,084 led to the insider holds 2,812 shares of the business.

Mulligan John J sold 45,490 shares of TGT for $6,367,896 on Jun 17. The Executive Officer now owns 157,333 shares after completing the transaction at $139.98 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Kremer Melissa K, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,602 shares for $250.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,150,500 and left with 9,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $268.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGT traded about 4.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGT traded about 4.7M shares per day. A total of 464.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 8.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

TGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.32, up from 2.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 22.20% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.51, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.98 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.65. EPS for the following year is $12.24, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.82 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $26.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.45B to a low estimate of $25.31B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.08B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.18B and the low estimate is $111.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.