There is a good chance Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at 4.39 in the last session, up 2.81% from day before closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1538820 shares were traded. BKD reached its highest trading level at $4.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2950.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares for $6.76 per share. The transaction valued at 499,876 led to the insider holds 1,717,661 shares of the business.

HICKS GEORGE T sold 700 shares of BKD for $4,214 on Dec 03. The EVP & Treasurer now owns 248,976 shares after completing the transaction at $6.02 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, HICKS GEORGE T, who serves as the EVP & Treasurer of the company, sold 24,664 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 148,019 and left with 249,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6982.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKD traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.41 and $-1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.93 and $-1.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $685.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $689.91M to a low estimate of $678.87M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $747.79M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.85M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $-8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $751.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.